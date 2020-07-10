How many electric/hybrid cars have been registered in Donegal in the first half of this year?

A total of 1,199 new cars were licenced in Donegal for the period January to June 2020, according to figures just released by the Central Statistics Office.

Of these, 420 were petrol and 606 were diesel while 184 were either electric or hybrid models. The corresponding figures for Sligo and Leitrim for electric or hybrid were 98 and 30.

The number of new cars licensed nationally for the first time in June 2020 was 2,189 compared to 3,858 in June 2019, a drop of 43.3%.

The number of new cars licensed in the first six months of 2020 was 49,184 compared to 77,639 in 2019.

Commenting on the data, Olive Loughnane, CSO Statistician, said: ‘The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the number of vehicles licensed continued to be felt in the month of June 2020. In the first six months of this year, the number of new cars licensed was 28,455 lower than in the same period of 2019, a drop of 36.7%.

However, the number of new cars licensed in June 2020 is up on May 2020, from 1,490 to 2,189. Typically, there is a decline in the number of cars licensed in June compared to May due to seasonal factors.

Comparing the CSO figures with the recently published Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) figures, it is important to note that more than two thirds of new cars licensed in June 2020 were registered before June.