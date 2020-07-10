Warning from BirdWatch Ireland - Photographing nesting birds could lead to chicks being abandoned

Contact
Birds can abandon chicks in nests that are being disturbed by well-meaning photographers
BirdWatch Ireland is appealing to people please not take photographs or videos of nests due to serious risks to chicks and eggs.
Niall Hatch of BirdWatch Ireland said: We've been quite concerned this summer to see so many photos of birds taken at or near their nests, as well as of eggs and chicks in the nest.
“There also appear to be quite a few photos and videos circulating on social media of seabirds at their breeding colonies, taken in circumstances where disturbance has obviously been caused to the birds.”
Mr Hatch points out that such photos and videos are illegal under the Wildlife Acts 1976-2018. It is a criminal offence to disturb any nesting wild bird in Ireland. Te National Parks and Wildlife Service requires anyone seeking to take photos or videos at or near nests to obtain a licence from them beforehand. Such licences come with strict conditions and are only granted in specific circumstances.
“There is also the ethical situation to consider, quite apart from any law,” said Mr Hatch. “Disturbing nesting birds exposes their eggs and chicks to danger, makes them more vulnerable to predators and increases the risk of the parents abandoning their young.
“No harm is intended, I'm sure, but that doesn't mean that no harm is being caused.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The stunning land and seascapes of Glen Head, where locals fear for their tourism season. INDD 103 Glen Head
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.