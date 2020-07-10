Allingham Arts Association present an Allingham virtual concert on July 16

Contact
Allingham virtual concert
Please mark your calendars to tune into the Virtual Allingham Concert, a free webcast on Thursday, 16 July at 9:00 pm.
Developed in association with Ballyshannon’s Abbey Arts Centre, the Virtual Allingham Concert will feature new contributors and favourite performers from past Allingham Festivals. The Concert will be live-streamed at 9:00 pm next Thursday evening on the Allingham Facebook channel and on YouTube.
Contributors will include:
Musicians Marie Askin, Grainne McMenamin and Eamon Travers, Shauna Mullin and Damien McGeehan
Poets Monica Corish, Colm Keegan, John O’Donnell and Chris Sparks
Popular Sunday Miscellany contributor Olive Travers
“A Little Touch of Magic,” a new film by Emer O’Shea
Scenes from “Much Ado About Nothing” by Sean Donegan and the Ballyshannon Summer Shakespeare Group featuring well-known local actors.
So make sure to tune in . . .
