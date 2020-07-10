Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 10, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny of Margaret Doherty (neé McGrath), Dromore Lower, Letterkenny.



Pre-deceased by husband James, grandson Lorcan, brother James and sisters Mary Diver and Sally McGrath. Deeply missed by daughters Mairead and Mary Rose, sons Seamus and Pauric, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.



Funeral leaving her daughter Mary Rose and son-in-law Noel Scotts’ home at Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny at 10.15am on Monday, July 13, 2020 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass. Funeral Mass can be viewed live from www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be private to family only please.

Margaret McBride, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Margaret McBride, Townpark, Raphoe.Her remains are reposing at her home, in compliance with current guidelines wake is strictly private.

Funeral service at her home on Sunday afternoon at 2.45pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot at Raphoe Presbyterian Church Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.



Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick.

His remains will repose at McCabe’s Funeral Premise, Common Bridge, Ardara from 7pm to 10pm on Thursday, July 9, with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 10 at 7pm to St Columbus Church, Carrick for 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 11 at 10.30am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.



Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy

The death has taken place of Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his home.

Funeral service at his home on Saturday, July 11 at 2pm, burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.



Mary McCollum, (née Dolan), Townparks, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McCollum nee Dolan, Townparks, Raphoe.

In compliance with Government restrictions, her remains will repose at Kelly's Funeral home. Removal at 7pm going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 7.30pm evening Mass and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass is on Saturday morning at 9am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be view on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St Conal's stroke rehabilitation unit, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Martin Molloy, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Martin Molloy, The High Road, Kinlough. Non-Covid related. A memorial service takes place at McGloin’s funeral home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney on Friday evening at 7pm. Private cremation on Saturday at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

Condolences can be left by email at mcgloinfunerals@hotmail.com. Covid-19 guidelines apply at the funeral home.

