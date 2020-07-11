Contact
Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, July 11
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, July 11
The following deaths have taken place:
- Margaret Doherty, Letterkenny
- Margaret McBride, Raphoe
- Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick
- Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy
- Martin Molloy, Kinlough
Margaret Doherty, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Mountain Top,
Letterkenny of Margaret Doherty (neé McGrath), Dromore Lower, Letterkenny.
Pre-deceased by husband James, grandson Lorcan, brother James and sisters Mary
Diver and Sally McGrath. Deeply missed by daughters Mairead and Mary Rose,
sons Seamus and Pauric, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces,
nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.
Funeral leaving her daughter Mary Rose and son-in-law Noel Scotts’ home at
Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny at 10.15am on Monday, July 13, 2020 going
to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass. Funeral Mass can be viewed live
from www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal
Cemetery. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake,
Funeral and Interment will be private to family only please.
Margaret McBride, Raphoe
The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Margaret McBride, Townpark,
Raphoe.Her remains are reposing at her home, in compliance with current
guidelines wake is strictly private.
Funeral service at her home on Sunday afternoon at 2.45pm. Burial afterwards in
the family plot at Raphoe Presbyterian Church Graveyard. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director,
Convoy.
Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick
The death has taken place of Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick.
Funeral Mass today, Saturday, July 11 at 10.30am with interment afterwards in the
adjoining cemetery.
In compliance with current guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and
close friends only.
Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy
The death has taken place of Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy.
His remains will repose at his home.
Funeral service at his home today Saturday, July 11 at 2pm, burial afterwards in
Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.
In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family
only.
Martin Molloy, Kinlough
The death has taken place of Martin Molloy, The High Road, Kinlough. Non-Covid
related. Private cremation today, Saturday at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.
Condolences can be left by email at mcgloinfunerals@hotmail.com. Covid-19
guidelines apply at the funeral home.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail
editorial@donegaldemocrat.com
