Donegal mourns sad passing of Jack Charlton

There is a deep sense of sadness and loss in Donegal this morning with the news of

the passing of former Republic of Ireland team manager, 85-year-old Jack

Charlton.

He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also battling

dementia.

He was an occasional visitor to the county but will be perhaps best remembered as

the man who brought the various strands of a national team together in the 1980s

and 1990s which included Donegal's own Packie Bonner and another player with

strong family links here, Ray Houghton.

Jack Charlton spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club

record 773 appearances, before retiring as a player in 1973 and going on to enjoy a

successful and colourful career as a manager.

He was regarded as one of English football's most popular and larger-than-life

characters, he had spells in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough,

Newcastle as wellas the Republic who he guided to their first major finals at Euro

88 and two more in the space of 10 years.

The statement from Charlton's family read: "Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July

at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather

and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the

pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of

life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time

for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of

happy memories."