Getting ready for the Mullaghduff Mile

As word of the Mullaghduff Mile travels across the continents, so too do the athletes, as the first two international entries return home for the appropriate amount of time to allow for quarantine and final preparations for the challenge on July 25/ 26.
Noreen Boyle (Dubai/ Calhame) and Mary Gallagher (Australia/ Mullaghduff) are pictured here overlooking the picturesque Mullaghderg Beach as they take on some socially distanced hill sprints as part of their daily training.
Both have confirmed that neither running from sheikhs nor kangaroos could provide the same intensity as a jog on the dunes, and their coaches, John Boyle Owen and John Paddy Óg, were keen they return to Irish soil to fully prepare for this once in a lifetime event at the end of this month.
Remember, please DM the Mullachdubh Community Centre - Seanscoil page on Facebook with your name, date of birth and your 5K time, to secure your slot for the event.
Entries are filling up quickly, so enter now to avoid disappointment!
