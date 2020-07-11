Generous donation to Cloghan Day Centre

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Credit Union was delighted to welcome Michael Tourish, representing Cloghan Day Centre to their offices recently, where he was presented with a donation cheque for €1,500 by Breege Duffy, on behalf of the members



Cloghan Day Centre provides a valuable service to members of the community.



"We are thrilled to support them during the Covid-19 crisis," a spokesperson said.

