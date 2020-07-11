Vigil Mass to mark 10th anniversary of Clonmany crash victims

A Vigil Mass will be celebrated this Saturday evening, July 11 at 7pm in St Mary's ,

Cockhill, Buncrana to mark the 10th anniversary of what surely must be one of the

saddest days in the recent history of Inishowen.

Families from Buncrana, Ballyliffin, Burnfoot, Clonmany Fahan and Urris areas will

be joined by the wider public as they continue to come to terms with the sudden

loss of eight lives in a tragic accident involving two cars at Glasmullan, Drumfries on a short straight stretch of road between two bends two kilometres from the North Pole public house 10

years ago this weekend.

At the time it was described as the worst collision in the history of the State and was

an event that had a profound impact not only in Inishowen and Donegal but right

throughout the country.

The men died when a black Volkswagen Passat, in which eight young men were

travelling, was in collision with a red Toyota Corolla that fateful night on the

Buncrana to Clonmany Road.

Seven of the men in the Passat died and the eighth suffered serious injuries and was

taken to Letterkenny General Hospital. The driver of the Corolla was transferred to

the hospital where he later died.

The seven dead men travelling in the Passat were; Mark McLaughlin (21) of

Ballinahone, Fahan; Paul Doherty (19) of Ardagh, Ballyliffen; Ciaran Sweeney (19)

of Ballyliffen; PJ McLaughlin (21) of Rockstown, Burnfoot; James McEleney (23)

of Minaduff, Clonmany; Eamonn McDaid (22) of Cruckaheeney, Buncrana and

Damien McLaughlin (21) of Umricam, Buncrana.

The driver of a red Corolla - Hugh Friel (66) from Dunaff, Clonmany - was

travelling from Buncrana where he had been attending bingo.

"It is being offered for all the dead and the ongoing consolation of all the families

and anyone traumatised by the memory of that evening and the days afterwards, "

said local parish priest, Fr Francis Braldey.