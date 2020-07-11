Two people with Covid-19 have died

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, (Saturday), been informed that two people with Covid-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, July 10, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,611* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.