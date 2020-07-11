One lucky lotto winner is €1m better off!

There has been one winner in tonight's National Lottery draw.

Nobody scooped the €2,805,983 main jackpot - but one player did match the Plus One numbers - winning a tasty million.

The winning numbers were 4, 23, 32, 33, 38 and 46 while the bonus number was 21.

In total over 89,000 players won prizes, including two winners of the Match 5+ Bonus prize, who will each get the nice sum of €121,947.