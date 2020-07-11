Packie and Ray recall Jack Charlton's great achievements



Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Burtonport's Packie Bonner, praised his

former team manager tonight saying he had created something iconic during his

spell as Republic of Ireland boss.

Jack, who was the World Cup winner with England became the darling of Ireland

after leading the national team to unprecedented success as manager. He passed

away in his home in Northumberland. He was 85-years-old.

His outspoken nature was allied to a genuine, humorous, honest personality which

ensured him iconic status not just as an Englishman but also as an honorary

Irishman.

Speaking on the RTE News tonight Packie said his phone had been 'red hot' with

messages from people sympathising with him following the news of his former

manager's passing.

He said everyone knew he hadn't been in great health but still, when it came, it

was a bit of a shock.

"It's a bit of a shock because we all feel that we're all part of Jack," he

said.

Asked how he would remember his former team boss, Packie said he was very lucky in that he had

been a part of his team for the ten years (1986-1996) he had been in charge.

"I was very lucky to be a part of Jack's incredible time with Ireland. I was there the

day he came in and I was there the day he left.

"We didn't know what he was going to be like at the start, Ge said.

He added that there were probably a lot of doubters but with a little bit of success -

especially a challenge match in which they beat Brazil in Dublin - changed a lot of

thinking.

He mentioned Jack's run of success getting the team to the European

Championships, two World Cups in 1990 and 1994 and unlucky not to get to

another European Championship in 1992 over a ten year period was quite

incredible for a small country like Ireland.

"He was responsible for creating an environment, that sense of 'we can go out and

beast the opposition' - it didn't matter where they were from. That was a new thing

for us because in the past that was one of our Achilles heels, we didn't really believe

in ourselves enough, especially away from home."

He added that when they got success he allowed everyone to enjoy it, the fans, the

media, the players. This was particularly important for the fans who had travelled

with them when times were lean.

"All in all I think he will be remembered as someone who crested somehting iconic

for our country. I hope it is surpassed in the future but the first time is always

special," he said.

Another man who played under Jack with strong Donegal connections (Buncrana), former

Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton, was handed his Republic debut in Jack

Charlton's first match in charge of the side in 1986.

He told talkSPORT earlier today that Jack "was a larger than life character."

"The word legend is used too much in football but not for Jack, for what he's done

domestically with Leeds, winning the World Cup, which he should have been

knighted for, I've still never understood that, I think that's an absolute disgrace and

the fact that he did so well with Ireland.

"He changed everything about Irish football because there was a stage where we

hadn't qualified for tournaments, we had some great players and very good

managers but didn't quite over the line.

"Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one

European Championships. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge."