Packie and Ray recall Jack Charlton's great achievements

Contact
Packie Bonner's wonderful save at Italia 90
Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Burtonport's Packie Bonner, praised his
former team manager tonight saying he had created something iconic during his
spell as Republic of Ireland boss.
Jack, who was the World Cup winner with England became the darling of Ireland
after leading the national team to unprecedented success as manager. He passed
away in his home in Northumberland. He was 85-years-old.
His outspoken nature was allied to a genuine, humorous, honest personality which
ensured him iconic status not just as an Englishman but also as an honorary
Irishman.
Speaking on the RTE News tonight Packie said his phone had been 'red hot' with
messages from people sympathising with him following the news of his former
manager's passing.
He said everyone knew he hadn't been in great health but still, when it came, it
was a bit of a shock.
"It's a bit of a shock because we all feel that we're all part of Jack," he
said.
Asked how he would remember his former team boss, Packie said he was very lucky in that he had
been a part of his team for the ten years (1986-1996) he had been in charge.
"I was very lucky to be a part of Jack's incredible time with Ireland. I was there the
day he came in and I was there the day he left.
"We didn't know what he was going to be like at the start, Ge said.
He added that there were probably a lot of doubters but with a little bit of success -
especially a challenge match in which they beat Brazil in Dublin - changed a lot of
thinking.
He mentioned Jack's run of success getting the team to the European
Championships, two World Cups in 1990 and 1994 and unlucky not to get to
another European Championship in 1992 over a ten year period was quite
incredible for a small country like Ireland.
"He was responsible for creating an environment, that sense of 'we can go out and
beast the opposition' - it didn't matter where they were from. That was a new thing
for us because in the past that was one of our Achilles heels, we didn't really believe
in ourselves enough, especially away from home."
He added that when they got success he allowed everyone to enjoy it, the fans, the
media, the players. This was particularly important for the fans who had travelled
with them when times were lean.
"All in all I think he will be remembered as someone who crested somehting iconic
for our country. I hope it is surpassed in the future but the first time is always
special," he said.
Another man who played under Jack with strong Donegal connections (Buncrana), former
Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton, was handed his Republic debut in Jack
Charlton's first match in charge of the side in 1986.
He told talkSPORT earlier today that Jack "was a larger than life character."
"The word legend is used too much in football but not for Jack, for what he's done
domestically with Leeds, winning the World Cup, which he should have been
knighted for, I've still never understood that, I think that's an absolute disgrace and
the fact that he did so well with Ireland.
"He changed everything about Irish football because there was a stage where we
hadn't qualified for tournaments, we had some great players and very good
managers but didn't quite over the line.
"Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one
European Championships. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.