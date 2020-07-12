'Wellie' I Never ...Sergeant Jack comes to the rescue !

They say ever cloud has a silver lining but for Letterkenny businessman, John

Watson, that silver lining just turned white with the arrival of a very special gift

to his temporary premises this weekend.

John's Watson Hire building at the Lisnenan Industrial Park was engulfed in a

massive fire this time last month destroying the property, stock and things

looked grim for a time.

Since then he has received tremendous support from the public and ha vowed

to re-open. He is currently working out of a temporary structure.

John is renowned for his good sense of humour and quirky videos which he

posted on Facebook from time to time highlighting the great offers and keen

prices.

No stranger to making us laugh his outfits included a pair of white wellies

which, unfortunately, were destroyed in the June blaze.

The blaze at Watson Hire last month which destroyed the premises

But like all good rescue stories, there's one man who can make the difference.

Recently promoted nine-year-old Sergeant Jack Beattie from Raphoe managed

to get his hands on a similar pair and got them delivered to John - what a champ!

Now little Jack has enough challenges of his own dealing with Osteogenesis

Imperfecta Type 3 along with many more related serious issues.

He attends Temple Street Hospital every three months to receive treatment but

that doesn't stop the brave 'Sergeant' bringing a smile to all who meet him ...and

now wellies too!

Sergeant Jack Beattie to the rescue!

Posting on his Facebook page, John spoke of his joy at the gift from Jack.

"This man just made my day. During our recent fire I lost some items that were

special to me including the famous white wellies.

"I got a delivery today from a very special wee man. His name is Sgt Jack

Beattie from Raphoe.

Jack you've really made my day with your thoughtfulness. You've given me the

kick up the butt I need to press on and get the videos going again.

"Thanks so much Jack and I want to ask you one more favour. I would like Sgt

Beattie to do the official opening of our new shop ...I hope you will accept," he

said.