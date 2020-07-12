Rescue services in call out to assist person in bother on Errigal Mountain

Contact
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team
The Donegal Mountain Rescue team was alerted today following an incident on Errigal Mountain which saw a person in difficulty.
The casualty was taken off the mountain safely and those involved were stood down.
Meanwhile, a number of people have expressed concern about the volume of people climbing Donegal's most iconic mountain and whether some of those climbing it are aware of the level of difficulty and possible risks.
Photo: Donegal Mountain Rescue Team facebook page.
