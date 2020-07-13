Donegal soccer clubs launch draw for house worth almost €180,000

Contact
The first prize is a four bed semi-detached house
A house worth almost €180,000 is up for grabs in a fundraising raffle that has been launched by two Donegal soccer clubs.
Cockhill Celtic FC, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is organising the competition along with another Inishowen club, Aileach FC.
Entry is €100 and a cap of 4,000 tickets are available.
Each club hopes to generate up to €100,000 each from the draw.
The lucky winner will win a four bedroom semi-detached house in Gleann Aoibhinn, Clonbeg, Buncrana.
Among the other prizes is a one week all-inclusive Mediterranean cruise.
Extra prizes will also be drawn for anyone who is paid up by October 31.
The draw is scheduled to take pace on Tuesday, December 29.
The clubs will use the money to upgrade facilities. Cockhill were badly affected by the floods of August 2017.
For more details see HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.