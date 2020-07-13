Donegal soccer clubs launch draw for house worth almost €180,000

A house worth almost €180,000 is up for grabs in a fundraising raffle that has been launched by two Donegal soccer clubs.

Cockhill Celtic FC, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is organising the competition along with another Inishowen club, Aileach FC.

Entry is €100 and a cap of 4,000 tickets are available.

Each club hopes to generate up to €100,000 each from the draw.

The lucky winner will win a four bedroom semi-detached house in Gleann Aoibhinn, Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Among the other prizes is a one week all-inclusive Mediterranean cruise.

Extra prizes will also be drawn for anyone who is paid up by October 31.

The draw is scheduled to take pace on Tuesday, December 29.

The clubs will use the money to upgrade facilities. Cockhill were badly affected by the floods of August 2017.

For more details see HERE