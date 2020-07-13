Contact

HSE warns public of contact tracing and testing scam

Fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19

Limerick says yes as thousands of people download new Covid Tracking App

The HSE does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The HSE is urging the public in Donegal to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from criminals claiming to be HSE contact tracing and testing staff.

The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and ask for money for a testing kit to be sent to them and for bank details.

The HSE does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing, and such texts and calls should be ignored.

Any close contacts of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 will be contacted by phone by the contact tracing team or public health staff in the HSE and referred for a test. The HSE does not charge or ask for payment for testing.

The HSE said if the Covid-19 Tracker App has identified you as a close contact you will see a red box with the advice on what you should do next on all pages of the app.

It warned that members of the public will never be asked for bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff.

The HSE is asking anyone who is concerned or suspicious about any contact they have received regarding Covid-19 testing, to  ring HSELive on 1850 24 1850 and contact their local gardaí.

 

