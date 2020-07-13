Have your say on varying the rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal



Donegal County Council is keen to hear views and opinions on any proposal to increase or decrease the rate of Local Property Tax (LPT) in Donegal in 2021 and in particular on the potential effects of any variance on households, individuals, businesses, and on council services.

The LPT, which came into effect in 2013, is an annual tax charged on residential properties in Ireland. In accordance with the Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012 (as amended), a local authority may vary the basic rate of Local Property Tax within its own area by a maximum of +/- 15%.

The rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal was increased by 15% for 2020. For 2021, Donegal County Council may resolve to maintain the rate of Local Property Tax at the same level as that which applied in 2020. The council may decrease the rate by a maximum of 15% of the baseline rate.

The rate of LPT cannot be increased beyond that which currently applies for 2020. However, having considered a range of issues, the council may decide to leave the rate the same as for 2020.

The money collected under the Local Property Tax contributes towards the cost of providing a range of important local council services including libraries, public lighting, road maintenance, housing services, fire services, dealing with illegal dumping and littering, community initiatives, beach management, and tourism development initiatives.

An adjustment in the rate of LPT would have an impact on the council’s capacity to deliver these services. For instance, if the LPT rate is reduced, then the income available to the council will be reduced. This in turn will limit the range and extent of services and supports that can be provided in 2021.

Further information, including a list of frequently asked questions, is available on www.donegalcoco.ie

The deadline date for receipt of submissions is August 21. Submissions should be made in writing, by email to LPT@donegalcoco.ie, or posted to Donegal County Council, LPT Submissions, County House, Lifford, Co Donegal.

Feedback from the public will be considered by the elected members of Donegal County Council as part of the decision making process at a meeting in late September 2020, when a final decision will be made on setting the rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal for 2021.