Relief as missing toddler has been found safe and well

Jasmine Arshad, 23 months has been found safe and well
There is much relief at news that missing toddler Jasmine Arshad and her father have been found safe and well.
The pair who live in Roscommon were the subject of a national missing persons alert issued on July 3 after gardaí became concerned about their whereabouts.
Gardaí in Co Roscommon have now located 23-month-old Jasmine and her father, 38-year-old Shiraz Arshad. Thankfully, both safe and well.
An Garda Síochána have expressed their thanks to the public - including the people of Donegal - for their assistance in this matter.
