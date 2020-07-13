Contact

MacGill goes digital due to Covid-19

Summer school takes place from October 23 to 26

MacGill goes digital due to Covid-19

Patrick MacGill

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Despite the major challenges presented by the current Covid-19 pandemic, the MacGill Summer School will still go ahead this year.

It is to take place in a digital format

The prestigious event, which is held annually in Glenties to discuss the issues of the day, will be very topical this year.

The major topic for discussion will centre on the world’s response to the pandemic, “the long-term consequences of which may persist for some considerable time to come”, according to the organisers.

The 40th MacGill School will examine what progress has been made in the struggle against the virus and how people everywhere live under its shadow.

Discussions will examine how the Government intends to lead the task of rebuilding the economy, while at the same time meeting urgent obligations to reduce high levels of carbon emissions and providing high quality public services.

Sessions will examine how the lessons from life under Covid-19 can be used “ to build a better and fairer society and a world based on justice, equality and sustainability”.

The event, which was founded in Glenties in 1981 to celebrate the life and work of the author, Patrick MacGill, will keep its links with Co Donegal by including snapshots of the county’s rich cultural life, the organisers said.

The school takes place from October 23 to 26. Further details on macgillsummerschool.com and on social media.

