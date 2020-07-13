Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: First look at Normal People star Paul Mescal's brand new TV series The Deceived

WATCH: First look at Normal People star Paul Mescal's new TV series The Deceived

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

The teaser trailer has dropped for Channel 5's new mystery thriller series, The Deceived, starring Irish actor and Normal People star Paul Mescal.

The four-part series, written by Lisa McGee (Derry Girls, Being Human, The White Queen) and Tobias Beer, was filmed in Belfast and will be broadcast in Ireland on Virgin Media when it airs later this year.

Mescal, who shot to overnight fame for his portrayal of Connell in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People, will follow up on his success with a lead role Channel 5's new series described as "a compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal".

The central character in The Deceived is English student Ophelia (Emily Reid), who falls in love with her married lecturer, seeing in him all the answers to her needs. When their affair results in a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

The plot sees the love affair interrupted by a shocking and tragic death, with Ophelia confiding in Mescal's character McKeough - a local builder. 

Emmett J. Scanlan (Krypton, Peaky Blinders, The Fall) plays the timelessly attractive and charismatic English lecturer Dr Michael Callaghan, while Catherine Walker (Shetland, Versailles) plays his wife Roisin, a successful, award-winning fiction writer. 

Eleanor Methven (Little Women) plays Roisin’s devoted and sometimes overbearing mother Mary Mulvery; Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) is Michael’s father Hugh fighting the oncoming tide of dementia; Shelley Conn (Liar) plays Roisin’s best friend Ruth, intelligent and loyal, and Dempsey Bovell (Patrick Melrose) is Michael’s confidante and biggest admirer, Matthew.

Writers Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer say: “We always had a ‘dream cast’ in mind when we began working on the show, but never imagined we would end up with them actually on board. With the brilliant Chloe Thomas directing, we are thrilled to have the story in such gifted hands.”

No official release date has been provided, but The Deceived is expected to debut later this year.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie