FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Donegal shoppers warned certain beans could have potential pesticide presence

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued the worrying food safety alert

Food Safety Alert

Alert issued over potential pesticide presence in beans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Dried beans from Nigeria have been withdrawn from sale and a consumer alert has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The alert applies to all dried beans originating from Nigeria. Products include dried brown beans, honey beans, sweet beans, oloyin and bean meal. All batch codes and best before dates of any dried beans that come from Nigeria are included in the alert.

Consumers are advised not to eat any of these products.

Food businesses who have been supplied with these beans should dispose of them or return them to their supplier.

According to the FSAI, all dried beans originating from Nigeria have banned from import and sale in the EU since 2015. This is due to previous breaches in the use of pesticides in these beans. However some products have been found on the market during recent checks.

Official agencies have been asked to check for imports of dried beans originating from Nigeria. They are to withdraw any such products from sale and inform the FSAI of details.

