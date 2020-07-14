Birthday boy: Ireland's oldest councillor who is from Donegal is 90 today

Ireland’s oldest councillor is 90-years-young today.

Independent Cllr. Ian McGarvey was born in Meetinghouse Street in Ramelton on July 14th, 1930.

For years he has been interested in politics, but he wasn’t elected as a public representative until 2004 when he made the breakthrough in the Milford Electoral area, getting elected to Donegal Co. Council at the tender age of 73.

Since then he has held his seat at each subsequent local election.

Aged 82, McGarvey became Ireland's oldest Mayor and Donegal County Council's first Independent Mayor in June 2013.

In 2016, at the age of 85, he became the oldest candidate to ever contest a general election in Ireland. It was the fourth time that he had contested a Dáil election, but as was the case in 1982, 2007 and 2011, he was unsuccessful.

In June 2018, he was elected Mayor of Letterkenny.

Having returned from working in Germany in 1960, he captained the Ramelton side Swilly Rovers to victory in the FAI Junior Cup Final in 1962. It was the first time that a Donegal side won the national competition.

In 1989, he returned to Germany for the first time since 1960, visiting the town of Rudolstadt which was twinned with Letterkenny. Here, a vine was dedicated to him and his wife Marjorie and a plaque was erected at the local vineyard. Ironically, McGarvey is a teetotaller!

Extremely active for his age, and a long-time campaigner on behalf of the elderly, his victory dance in the small hours of the morning in June 2014 after being elected to Donegal Co. Council attracted considerable attention.

See the video HERE

And he certainly won't be taking it easy today - he has a Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Council meeting to attend.