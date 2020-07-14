All's well that ends well - Eddie's heifer returns home

Contact
Eddie's heifer on the left is back at home now
It was a case of all's well that ends well for Letterkenny farmer, Eddie Gallagher.
He put out an appeal on Tuesday morning looking for a missing red Sax heifer which disappeared from his farm in the Lismonaghan area in the early hours, of Monday morning.
Thankfully the valuable 500kg animal turned up several kilometres away this (Tuesday) morning.
"I couldn't figure out the animal got out, there were no signs of how it escaped from the field. We searched everywhere yesterday but there was no sign of it.
"It's a rare breed and very valuable. My wife saw a drone flying over our farm on Friday and we thought the worst when we realised the animal was missing.
"Thankfully it only strayed up the road and was found in among another herd so all's well that end's well.
Eddie wanted to thank everyone who helped in any way to get his heifer home.
