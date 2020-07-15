Donegal TD Charlie McConaloue in running for Cabinet promotion

Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue is in the running to replace Brian Cowen as minister for agriculture.

The Offaly TD was sacked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday night following the ongoing controversy over his drink driving conviction in 2016.

His replacement is expected to be announced today. Mr McConalogue was named as Minister for State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform just two weeks ago but could be in for a quick promotion. The Carndonagh man was the Fianna Fáil spokesman on agriculture and is one of the names linked with the post.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary, who was appointed chief whip in the new government, is seen as the favourite for the role. Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, and Minister of State for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, are also contenders.