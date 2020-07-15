Donegal County Council offices to reopen from tomorrow

Donegal County Council offices will reopen to the public from tomorrow (Thursday, July 16), it has been confirmed.

During the last few months the Council has reviewed how services could continue to be provided during the period when our offices were closed.

Although our offices are now opening to the public, customers are encouraged to continue to contact us by phone, email and online, as the Council continues to develop ways to provide services that mean visits to its offices are kept to a minimum.

A number of protocols will be in place for staff and customers, they are as follows:

1. Where business is essential, customers visiting our premises are expected to observe and use the hand sanitisation facility, social distancing and to follow other directions given at the location by staff.

2. Customers should follow signage on how to queue up and be spaced apart as they make their way to public counters. It is expected that queues may extend outside the buildings and customers should be prepared for queuing outside in poor weather.

3. Only one person will be allowed to proceed to the public counter. The remaining people in any group will be asked to wait outside.

Motor Tax Service.

Online.

The online system has been used extensively since the offices closed, and the public are being asked to continue to use this service. In this regard, customers can get help by calling the Council, speaking to a friend or relative who knows what to do, or checking www.motortax.ie

Post.

Postal applications can be sent to Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny. It is important that forms are fully completed, including phone numbers so that the Council can contact you if required.

Drop Box.

A drop box for applications will continue to be available in each Public Service Centre and at Three Rivers Centre, Lifford.

Opening of Motor Tax Counters.

For Motor Tax services that are not currently available online, Motor Tax counters will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays with effect from Thursday 16th July.

Forms and contact details.

All forms are available at www.donegalcoco.ie/services/ motortax/, and we can be contacted by phone on 0749153900, or by email at motortax@donegalcoco.ie .

It is possible that our arrangements could change at short notice. The Council will continue to monitor, review and adjust accordingly, in the best interests of our employees, customers and the general public.