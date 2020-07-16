Glen Folk Village to reopen this Saturday

A replica of a coastal thatched cottage village that offers a glimpse at life as it was lived in Glencolmcille in past centuries is to re-open this coming Saturday, July 18, for its 53rd year ...and for them it's a case of adapting to a new reality.

The Folk Village Museum is a cluster of several small cottages, called a ‘clachan’, perched on a hillside overlooking the sandy curve of Glen Bay beach in the Gaeltacht of south-west Donegal.

It recreates Ireland of the 1700s,1800s and 1900 in a traditional thatched cottage museum.

Designed, built and maintained by the local people, the Folk Village is one of Ireland's best living-history museums and according to manager, Margaret Rose Cunningham, they can't wait to get up and running again after the easing of restrictions from the the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We cannot deny that it is a worrying time to be opening our doors but we have to remain positive and help to keep the heartbeat of a coastal rural community like Glencolmcille going strong.

"Fate has intervened and this new way of living and extra time during lockdown gave us the opportunity to change the way we do business in hopefully a more interesting way.

"We are very excited about opening a ticket office and small crafts shop fireside in one of the thatched cottages ironically this was where the first crafts shop was at the folk village.

"We are going back in time to move forward. Social distancing will be crucial to our success, there will be an outdoor hatch take away system along with our normal tea house in operation.

"We have been heartened by all the good wishes for reopening by so many especially those waiting for our world renowned vegetable soup which is gluten free we are also adding a traditional Irish breakfast onto our menu for the first time.

"The Folk Village is fortunate to have a bit of outdoor space to our advantage and are opening a new outdoor area with views of Glen Head, Glen Strand and the wonderful Stone map of Ireland as pictured above.

"We look forward to seeing some of you over the season and hope that you all keep safe, because our cottages are small masks must be worn inside the grounds for safety.

"There is a warm water tap and sanitizing station outdoors at first entry to the grounds along with the rules of operation.

"I want to give a huge thank you to the staff here at the Folk Village who have worked so hard to make the place safe and the new changes possible and also to everyone who gave tremendous advice on how to reopen safely.

"I would also like to thank Christy Gillespie on the mammoth task of preparing a permanent exhibition on the Rockwell Kent story in our tea house. Am announcement will be made soon with regarding this," she said.

Check out Glenfolkvillage on Facebook for up to date opening times