Council seeks land to build social housing

Donegal County Council is looking for land to build social housing

It has invited expressions of interest from land and property owners for parcels of land, derelict sites and existing buildings in town and village centres throughout the county which they would be willing to sell.

Green and brown field sites will be considered as will derelict, vacant or underused lands and properties in town/village centre locations.

According to a council spokesperson the sites/properties should ideally be located in close proximity to sustainable communities and within walking distance of schools, shops, community and recreational facilities, restaurants and other facilities.

"Lands being offered for sale should be suitably zoned i.e. suitable for immediate residential development, serviceable, and directly accessible from the public road

"The sites should generally be level or have gentle slopes. Contaminated ground, and sites prone to flooding will not be considered."

An expression of interest should be submitted to the address/e-mail address listed below and must contain the following information:

- Land/property owner contact details including name, address, phone number and e-mail address

- Site location map showing the boundary of the lands/property

- Proof of land / property ownership by vendor (i.e. copy of folio)

- Confirmation of acreage for land or confirmation of property size for properties

- Details of current land zoning as per the pertaining Local Area/County Development Plan

- Copy of relevant planning permission, if applicable

- Price

Queries and Expressions of interest should be submitted to:

Housing Capital Section rr by e-mail to:Donegal County Council housingcapital@donegalcoco.ie

The Three Rivers Centre, Lifford, Co Donegal F93 PN3H

Donegal County Council will review submissions and engage with property owners, as necessary.

"Donegal County Council is not obliged to accept any expression of interest received under this process. Acquisitions shall be subject to; negotiation, independent valuation, value for money, funding availability, Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government approval and Contract.

Donegal County Council is subject to the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2014," the spokesperson said.