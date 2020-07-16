Council public offices reopen today Thursday

Donegal County Council is continuing to review how its services are provided in a manner that safeguards the health and wellbeing of its employees, customers and the general public, in line with the public health advice.

During the last few months the council has reviewed how services could continue to be provided during the period when their offices were closed. This has meant new ways of working and engagement with customers.

"Although our offices are now opening to the public, customers are encouraged to continue to contact us by phone, e-mail and online, as we continue to develop ways to provide services that mean visits to our offices are kept to a minimum. We encourage customers who used the new arrangements to continue to do so," said a spokeswoman yesterday.

The council's public offices will reopen on an incremental and managed basis, with effect from today, Thursday, July 16, and there will be a number of protocols in operation for staff and customers.

"Where business is essential, customers visiting their premises are expected to observe and use the hand sanitisation facility, social distancing and to follow other directions given at the location by staff.

"Customers should follow signage on how to queue up and be spaced apart as they make their way to public counters. It is expected that queues may extend outside the buildings and customers should be prepared for queuing outside in poor weather.

"Only one person will be allowed to proceed to the public counter. The remaining people in any group will be asked to wait outside," said the spokeswoman.

In relation to its motor tax service, customers are being advised to go online. They say their online system has been used extensively since the offices closed.

The public are being asked to continue to use this service. In this regard, customers can get help by calling the council, speaking to a friend or relative who knows what to do, or checking www.motortax.ie

Postal applications can be sent to Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny. It is important that forms are fully completed, including phone numbers so that the Council can contact you if required.

A drop box for applications will continue to be available in each Public Service Centre and at Three Rivers Centre, Lifford.

The opening of motor tax counters is also being catered for. For Motor Tax services that are not currently available online, motor tax counters will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays with effect from today, Thursday, July 16.

All forms are available at www.donegalcoco.ie/services/motortax/ They can also be contacted by phone on (074) 9153900, or by e-mail at motortax@donegalcoco.ie .

"It is possible that our arrangements could change at short notice. The council will continue to monitor, review and adjust accordingly, in the best interests of our employees, customers and the general public," the spokeswoman added.