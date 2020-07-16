Announcement on restructuring from Magee Clothing due shortly

An announcement is due shortly regarding a future re-structuring at Magee Clothing in Donegal town.

In a statement this week company chief executive, Rosy Temple, confirmed an announcement was due shortly.

There had been speculation locally that there could be job cuts due to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

In a statement Ms Temple outlined their current position.

"After over three months of lockdown, all parts of Magee are now open and trading – our Weaving Mill and Clothing wholesale and operations, our Magee1866.com website and our three stores at Magee of Donegal and in Dublin, Magee of South Ann Street and Magee at Arnotts.

"Due to the major impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting uncertainties in the national and global textile and clothing retail sectors, Magee is currently under-going some re-structuring," she said.

Ms Temple added this was now in progress and they have no further comment to make on the matter.