Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Will GAA clubs be able to cope with attendances at weekend?

LIMIT OF 200 WILL REMAIN UNTIL AUGUST 10TH

Will GAA clubs be able to cope with attendances at weekend?

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The new GAA club season gets underway on Friday evening and apart from the efforts of team managers and mentors to get teams on the field, an even greater task has arisen for club officials to limit numbers attending and abide by the guidelines around Covid-19.
Most of the games this weekend are local derbies which will normally attract plenty of interest and supporters, who have been starved of watching football for over four months, will be keen to get back on the terraces.
The guidelines for outdoor events limits attendances to 200. That number includes both teams, mentors and officials, which could number close to 80. That would mean that just around 120 supporters are allowed through the gates.
You can see the problem which can and probably will arise right away. Who would want to be a gate man who turns someone away?
One club, St Nauls, have put in place a ticketing arrangement for their game with Naomh Conaill on Friday evening but they seem to be the only club to do so. It is up to each club to implement their own arrangements.
The Democrat contacted Four Masters GAA club and chairman, Pauric Harvey for a club view: "We are in the process of preparing for the return. We haven't finalised the arrangements. It is going to be very limited. We just have to follow the guidelines and get on with it. It is strange," said Harvey, who said it wasn't foreseen that officials would be dealing with an issue like this.
It was hoped that the planned increase in numbers at outdoor events to 500 would be implemented in the next phase but that has been extended now until August 10, which means that the first two rounds of the championship will also be limited to 200.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie