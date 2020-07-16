Will GAA clubs be able to cope with attendances at weekend?

The new GAA club season gets underway on Friday evening and apart from the efforts of team managers and mentors to get teams on the field, an even greater task has arisen for club officials to limit numbers attending and abide by the guidelines around Covid-19.

Most of the games this weekend are local derbies which will normally attract plenty of interest and supporters, who have been starved of watching football for over four months, will be keen to get back on the terraces.

The guidelines for outdoor events limits attendances to 200. That number includes both teams, mentors and officials, which could number close to 80. That would mean that just around 120 supporters are allowed through the gates.

You can see the problem which can and probably will arise right away. Who would want to be a gate man who turns someone away?

One club, St Nauls, have put in place a ticketing arrangement for their game with Naomh Conaill on Friday evening but they seem to be the only club to do so. It is up to each club to implement their own arrangements.

The Democrat contacted Four Masters GAA club and chairman, Pauric Harvey for a club view: "We are in the process of preparing for the return. We haven't finalised the arrangements. It is going to be very limited. We just have to follow the guidelines and get on with it. It is strange," said Harvey, who said it wasn't foreseen that officials would be dealing with an issue like this.

It was hoped that the planned increase in numbers at outdoor events to 500 would be implemented in the next phase but that has been extended now until August 10, which means that the first two rounds of the championship will also be limited to 200.