Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Dramatic uptake in use and application of digital tools during Covid-19 lockdown

Number of '.ie' internet domains registered in Leitrim

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The dramatic uptake in the use and application of digital tools during the Covid-19 lockdown in Ireland further motivates IE Domain Registry on its mission as a digital advocate for SMEs, citizens, and communities alike, the registry company says in its annual results for 2019, which were released today.

IE Domain Registry, which administers and manages the .ie country domain, reported strong financial results in its 2019 Annual Report & Review.

The company say that they will continue to carefully monitor the health and safety consequences and address the risks to the business arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has also designed the concept of the Digital Town to promote awareness, knowledge, use and understanding of the internet in Ireland by its citizens, businesses and communities. It also
highlights the benefits and possibilities of the internet and celebrates the digital achievements of a local town.

SLIGO DIGITAL TOWN FOR 2019 

Sligo was chosen as Digital Town for 2019, the second year of the initiative. As part of Digital Town, national and international business and technology experts provided advice, tools, and demonstrations on digital skills, e-commerce, and website development to Sligo’s business owners, community groups, and citizens.
During the months August, September and October, they worked closely with many groups in Sligo including the County Council,
Local Enterprise Office, Chamber of Commerce, Business Improvement District (BID), South Sligo Smart Community and IT
Sligo. Eight digital events were held, focused around businesses, citizens and community groups.

These included digital storytelling and learning events where panellists gave very useful insights on
how to bring a business online and sharing their experiences from their own digital journey. Another event featured demonstrations of digital tools to help improve business efficiency and productivity
which attracted several hundred attendees.
A number of expert website healthchecks for small businesses also took place. The healthchecks provided the companies with a report and recommendations for improvements which they later implemented to improve their website offering.

The company’s turnover increased by 8.7% from €3.32 million in 2018 to €3.61 million in 2019. New .ie domain registrations of 50,167 were in line with the record-setting year of 2018, which saw 51,040 registered.

IE Domain Registry recorded an operating profit of €84,796 (2018: €147,558) and unrealised gains on financial investments of €193,974. It ended the year in a strong financial position with €4.1 million in Members’ Funds (2018: €3.9 million).

The company’s overall financial position remained solid in 2019, with a focus on excellence in customer service and upgrading the systems in place for the future security, stability, and resilience of the .ie domain namespace.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie