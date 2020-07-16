Human sculpture of 150 people planned for 'Black, Traveller, Roma Lives Matter' event

An event aimed at helping to promote diversity is hoping to bring up to 150 people onto a football pitch in the county.

The organisers are planning to have 150 people spell out the words Black, Traveller, Roma Lives Matter by standing in formation on the pitch at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Sunday afternoon. The event will be captured by a drone photographer.

The Black, Traveller, Roma Lives Matter event is being organised by the Building Intercultural Communities Project, which is a part of Donegal Travellers Project.

The project is also using the event to launch its online training programme in diversity, the first initiative of its kind in Ireland.

The training, entitled An Introduction To Diversity in Your Community and Workplace, is a short online programme that takes approximately 45 minutes to complete and covers topics such as diversity, ethnicity, interculturalism, asylum seekers and refugees, Travellers, Roma, racism and respecting diversity on social media.

The training is a collaboration between Joanne Sweeney, CEO of Public Sector Marketing Institute, White Crow Media and is funded by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programme Body (SEUPB).

The launch will take place from 2.30pm to 3.30 pm and all participants are required to wear face coverings and socially distance for the duration of the event.

Hand sanitizer will be available for all those participating on the day.

Participants are asked to wear black or dark clothing. All participants must register for the event via the Eventbrite page.

There will be a maximum capacity of 150 people.



All communities

Caoimhe Sweeney of the Building Intercultural Communities Project said members of minority communities will be taking part in the launch and people from all communities in the county are encouraged to participate.

“Building Intercultural Communities is working with black and ethnic groups in the county to promote positive relationships and antiracism between communities living in Donegal,” she said.

“What we really want is people in Donegal who might not have supported an event like this before to come out and support anti-racism.”