Retail sector respond to compulsory face covering requirement in retail outlets

The retail sector have responded to new mandatory requirements for face coverings in retail outlets. Announced by the government last night the regulations will come into effect when legislation is introduced.

At present, the government has advised people to start obeying the guidance immediately, but regulations will take some time to draft.

The requirement to wear face coverings on public transport is already enforceable through regulations, from earlier this week.

Retail Excellence say they have noted the 5 points issued by government in relation to Phase 4 and in particular the wearing of face coverings in Retail Outlets.

They are the largest retail industry body in the country and has over 2,200 leading retail company members with over 13,000 stores in Ireland.

They say that retailers have been very active in making premises safe throughout the pandemic by providing hand sanitisers, restricting numbers into shops and introducing social distancing measures.

"These necessary changes have been made at a considerable cost and at a time when footfall is down around 50% across the country.

"We take our responsibilities seriously and will take a sensible approach to this and be guided by Public Health.

"We support any measures that would prevent a second wave and ensure our members and their customers are protected and can continue to trade in a safe environment.

"We await further guidance from government on the protocols surrounding this," the group have said.

