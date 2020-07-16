Decision to refuse height extension of Donegal wind farm appealed  

Contact
The plans were submitted by Derrykillew Community Wind Farm Limited to extend the height of the turbines near the border, close to Belleek
Donegal County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission to extend the tip heights of five existing wind turbines in south Donegal has been appealed.
The plans were submitted by Derrykillew Community Wind Farm Limited to extend the height of the turbines near the border, close to Belleek. The decision, which was made last month, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
The council turned down planning permission to extend the tip heights at the Derrykillew wind farm from 136 metres to 150 metres.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council opposed the proposed plan on visual, amenity and environmental grounds, saying the proposals would have potential impacts in the wider landscape of the area.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A helicopter was seen off Horn Head this afternoon where it's understood emergency services are in action
Pat Eamon pictured with family and Naomh Conaill players when they visited with Dr Maguire in October Picture: Michael O'Donnell
Ongoing saga of future of Ballyshannon and Bundoran fire stations leads to renewed calls for meeting with minister
The plans were submitted by Derrykillew Community Wind Farm Limited to extend the height of the turbines near the border, close to Belleek
Ireland has a wealth of stunning locations to enjoy, from a quite few days away to adventure-packed holidays
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.