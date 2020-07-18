Empty council houses in Donegal will need significant funding to get them ready for allocation

People in Ballyshannon are unhappy about the length of time that some council houses have been lying empty.

But Donegal County Council says the properties require substantial work which could require a bigger source of funding than its usual casual vacancies fund.

At the July meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal, Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) asked for an update on the Lawne Park vacancies.

“There are a number of houses lying vacant for years,” he said. “People are quite frustrated about the slow progress there.”

Area Manager of Donegal MD Pauric Sheerin said that because of the size of Lawne Park there was quite a high turnover of houses.

But he acknowledged that it was an estate where there were several vacancies.

Mr Sheerin told councillors that in recent weeks, two houses had been allocated. Of the remaining houses, there were a number that required a significant amount of work.

“Generally, turning around casual vacancies should be minimal work concentrated on electrical, plumbing, minor repairs etc,” he said. “But we know from assessing those properties that they will take significantly more than that.

“One of those had specific fire damage to it.”

Mr Sheerin said it could be a case of seeking funding from central government.

He added discussions with residents in Lawne Park were ongoing.

However, Mr Sheerin pointed out that available resources for work on casual vacancies had to be spread across the MD.

He stressed that vacant properties would be turned around and made ready for allocation as quickly as possible.