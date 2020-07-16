Staff abused at doctors' surgery in Stranorlar

Contact
Millbrae Surgery in Stranorlar
Staff at Millbrae Surgery, Stranorlar have issued a warning to those who abuse them while visiting their premises - it will not be tolerated.
This afternoon they posted a message on their Facebook page outlining the reasons for this action.
The dedicated team of doctors, nurses and support staff say they always aim to provide high quality healthcare to the community but abuse will not be tolerated.
In their post they outlined what has happened.
"We are here to help.
"Our staff have been working hard throughout the pandemic, and we have continued to provide services to the best of our ability.
"Unfortunately, we have had a significant amount of verbal abuse and verbal aggression towards our staff members, which is very upsetting.
"Our staff deserve to be treated with dignity and respect at all times, without the risk of threatening or abusive language or behaviour.
