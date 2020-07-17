Naval service detains fishing vessel off Donegal coast

Contact
The LÉ William Butler Yeats detained the German-registered fishing vessel
The Naval Service has detained a German-registered fishing boat off the Donegal coast.
The LÉ William Butler Yeats detained the vessel approximately 250 nautical miles north-west of Malin Head. The Defence Forces said the detention was “in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations”.
The fishing vessel was escorted back to port and passed over to gardaí.
It is the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service this year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.