Buncrana Music Festival cancelled due to pausing of Phase 4 Covid plans

Buncrana Music Festival has been cancelled
A popular Donegal festival has been cancelled due to the government's decision to suspend the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Organisers of the Buncrana Music Festival say they are postponing this year's concert until 2021.
The popular music festival was given the green-light to go ahead last week before the government's announcement.
Phase 4 of the government's road map to reopen the country, would have allowed outdoor events to be held with up to 500 people in attendance from July 20.
A statement from the organisers of the festival said they were 'disappointed' with the decision but that they 'fully understand' that the 'steps had to be taken'.
Organisers are now in talks with headliner Gavin James to perform at next year's festival.
See the Buncrana Music Festival website for further information regarding tickets and refunds.
