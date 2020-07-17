Donegal councillor asks that something is done about 'fearless' rats that are bigger than normal and live in rocks near a busy pier

Something should be done about the ‘fearless’ rats that live in the rocks near the pier in Machaire Rabhartaigh, a councillor told a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh said the pier at Machaire Rabhartaigh has been busier than ever this year and that children play along the coast which is concerning considering the fact that there are rats in the rocks.

He described the rats at the beach as being bigger than your average rat.

Council Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuic said that he was also aware of the rats being present at the busy pier.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh said that there was also an issue with illegal dumping in the area.

Director of Services with Donegal County Council, Michael McGarvey, said that environmental health office must be made aware of the issue relating to rats. He said that he would communicate directly with them.

He added that the litter warden would also be made aware of the issue of illegal dumping at the beach.

