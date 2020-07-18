Climate Action Workshop next week

A climate action workshop designed for community groups to help committees understand the need for climate action at a local level is to be held this coming Thursday, July 23.

The workshop will give an introduction to climate science, impact and solutions and assist groups in identifying climate actions at a local level.

It has been made possible by Donegal County Council funded ESD Training to deliver two such workshops for Tidy Towns/Community groups.

These workshops will be delivered online with the first next Thursday, July 23 between 10am - 12.30pm. Workshops are free but registration is essential.

The workshop will be in two parts with a presentation and a breakout session. To participate in the breakout session aspect a gmail address will be necessary, if you do not have one already you can make one during the registration process.

The registration URL https://forms.gle/WVoYUJPEK2BYZx9y7

A link to participate will be sent to all those that register for the workshop.