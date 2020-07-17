Printing and Internet services re-introduced in Donegal Libraries

Access to printing, internet, WIFI and study facilities will be available in the five Donegal libraries currently open to the public from this coming Monday, July 20

The phased re-opening of libraries began on June 18, where libraries offered a browse and return service only.

The libraries currently open to the public are Central Library, Letterkenny, Buncrana Community Library, Bundoran Community Library, Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair and Twin Towns Community Library. Opening hours and contact details are available at www.donegallibrary.ie

Due to social distancing requirements, controlled access to buildings will continue with time restrictions on services.

Speaking about the next phase of the re-opening of libraries, divisional manager, Eileen Burgess said: "Keeping everyone safe is our first priority so there will be some changes to how the public access our services. We trust that the public will understand. Since re-opening in the middle of June there has been a demand for printing and internet access. So we are delighted to be able to offer these services now."

Self-service will be a key component of using the library, and where applicable time limits on services will be in place. Library members will need to bring their library card with them to borrow items through the self-service system.

Users are also reminded that children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Libraries will be offering hours for vulnerable members of the community from 2pm to 4pm and non-vulnerable members of the community are asked to visit outside these hours.

Sanitisation stations will be available throughout the libraries and members of the public will be asked to follow all safety protocols.

Library staff are working towards the next phase of re-opening libraries in other locations and will publicise these dates in due course. Library members are reminded that online services, with access to Ebooks and Emagazines, online courses and research resources are available at www.donegallibrary.ie.