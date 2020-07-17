Plans for 45 social housing units for Donegal can be viewed at Public Services Centre

Plans for a new social housing development in Bundoran can be viewed in the Public Services Centre in Donegal Town.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) asked for a progress update at the July meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

He asked: “Regarding the 45 units at Drumquin, where is that up to exactly?”

Area Manager of Donegal MD Pauric Sheerin replied that it was at the Part 8 planning stage, meaning that the development plan was on public display.

Cllr McMahon said: “I welcome that because housing is a serious problem in Donegal, and we need this development in Bundoran.”