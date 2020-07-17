Plans for 45 social housing units for Donegal can be viewed at Public Services Centre

Contact
Plans for new houses in Bundoran can be viewed in Public Services Centre
Plans for a new social housing development in Bundoran can be viewed in the Public Services Centre in Donegal Town.
Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) asked for a progress update at the July meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.
He asked: “Regarding the 45 units at Drumquin, where is that up to exactly?”
Area Manager of Donegal MD Pauric Sheerin replied that it was at the Part 8 planning stage, meaning that the development plan was on public display.
Cllr McMahon said: “I welcome that because housing is a serious problem in Donegal, and we need this development in Bundoran.”
