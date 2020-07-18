EuroMillons draw - lots of prizewinners in Ireland

Contact
Have you checked your numbers
More than 55,000 players in Ireland won a prize in last night’s EuroMillions draw - but the jackpot of €39.3m was not won.
However, one lucky Kerry punter managed to win the EuroMillions Plus prize and will collect a tasty €500,000 prize.
The numbers drawn were: 14, 26, 30, 42 and 50.
The numbers for the main draw were 07, 15, 27, 41, 43 and Lucky Stars: 07 and 09.
Meanwhile, ten people scooped €5,000 each in the Ireland only raffle.
The winning Raffle IDs were: I-JJX-72389, I-JJZ-96567, I-JKB-29558, I-JKB-98215, I-JKC-06647, I-JKD-92798, I-JKF-24389, I-JKF-79108, I-JKF-81176 and I-JKH-29683.
