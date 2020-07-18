Donegal singer gets a whopping eight nominations in international music awards

Contact
Donegal singer Lorraine McCauley up for eight awards
Lorraine Mc Cauley is becoming a very popular name and been recognized for her Country Music since releasing her debut single ‘I really think I'm crying’ last February.
This was followed with ‘After all these years’ then ‘Blanket on the ground’ which made the No 1 spot in the Strabane Music Charts.
Lorraine is a lover of all music genres but grew up with Country Music. She played all over the country with her late father Adrian Mc Cauley in his country band as a child on her school holidays and she also played the organ in St Patrick's church with the choir.
She obtained a Music Teaching Diploma from the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Dublin a number of years ago. Part of the course was to learn two new instruments and she chose the guitar and saxophone.
Lorraine now teaches piano to the local school children which she thoroughly enjoys and is looking forward to getting back to teaching her students in September.
She received good news a few weeks ago when she received word from the Fairplay Country Music awards in Holland to say she was an Official Nominee of the Red Carpet Country Music Awards taking place this November in Holland.
Needless to say, Lorraine was absolutely delighted and privileged to be among some of these talented singers/songwriters and musicians.
She is up for eight nominations which is a great achievement. They are:
Gospel Music/ Cover
Best Music Video
Traditional / Original
Traditional / Cover
Country Rock / Cover
Musician of the Year
Entertainer of the Year
Songwriter of the Year
Lorraine is very much looking forward to attending the awards in November. She would like to thank Gaby, Peter and all the team behind the scenes put so much work into organising this event.
The International Red Carpet Music Award Show will be held in the weekend from 6 - 8 th of November 2020 in Ermelo/ Holland!
Lorraine's latest single release is a very special song indeed. She composed ‘A tribute go Liz Gordon’ about her friend Liz who sadly passed away last June.
The track was produced by Terry McGinty at Valley Music Studios and videod remotely by her Goddaughter Rachel at Lorraine’s homeplace In Carricknahorna and edited by Steve Bloor Media.
The Late Liz Gordon was a fine keyboard player and played keyboards in Ireland's Queen of Country Music Philomena Begley’s band, Shotgun for many years.
The song and music video was released for Liz's first anniversary in June and is receiving good airplay on the radio stations local and nationwide and also features on spotlight TV. The video can be viewed on youtube and can be downloaded on all live streaming platforms such as Spotify.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.