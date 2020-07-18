Donegal club Naomh Colmcille reaffirm their position of stopping all activity until Monday

Naomh Colmcille, Newtowncunningham, have reaffirmed their position re their Covid-19 scare and will not be playing any games this weekend.

The club temporarily ceased activities after it came to light that their opponents for a challenge game last weekend had been closed because of a Covid-19 scare.

Naomh Colmcille had played Derry club, Glack, last weekend. The club issued a statement on Friday saying their were stopping activity temporarily.

And they have again posted on their Facebook today (Saturday) that there will NO activity before Monday, after reports in some local media.

The Naomh Colmcille statement reads:

Contrary to reports in various media outlets, the committee of Naomh Colmcille CLG would like to clarify that the club will NOT be fielding tonight against Fanad Gaels.

The club has carried out a risk assessment and following guidance from the County board and HSE we took the difficult decision to suspend club activities over the weekend in the interest of everyone's safety and notified the CCC accordingly.

We have considered our position carefully and we maintain our original position, our intention is to prevent the potential spread of Covid 19.

We plan to review the situation on Monday as per our original statement and will update accordingly.