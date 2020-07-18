Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal club Naomh Colmcille reaffirm their position of stopping all activity until Monday

Donegal club Naomh Colmcille reaffirm their position of stopping all activity until Monday

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Naomh Colmcille, Newtowncunningham, have reaffirmed their position re their Covid-19 scare and will not be playing any games this weekend.
The club temporarily ceased activities after it came to light that their opponents for a challenge game last weekend had been closed because of a Covid-19 scare.
Naomh Colmcille had played Derry club, Glack, last weekend. The club issued a statement on Friday saying their were stopping activity temporarily.
And they have again posted on their Facebook today (Saturday) that there will NO activity before Monday, after reports in some local media.
The Naomh Colmcille statement reads:
Contrary to reports in various media outlets, the committee of Naomh Colmcille CLG would like to clarify that the club will NOT be fielding tonight against Fanad Gaels.
The club has carried out a risk assessment and following guidance from the County board and HSE we took the difficult decision to suspend club activities over the weekend in the interest of everyone's safety and notified the CCC accordingly.
We have considered our position carefully and we maintain our original position, our intention is to prevent the potential spread of Covid 19.
We plan to review the situation on Monday as per our original statement and will update accordingly.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie