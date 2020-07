Around 96,000 players won prizes in tonight’s Lotto - but nobody scooped the jackpot of more than €3.6 million.

The numbers for the main draw were 12, 14, 25, 27, 40 and 44 and the bonus was 2.

One person was the winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, to pick up a tasty sum of €96,153.

There were no winners of the Plus One and Plus Two prizes.