Donegal GAA players Cycle for Livie a great success as they arrive at MacCumhaill Park

Contact
The Donegal squad pictured in Ballybofey today Picture: Geraldine Diver
The Donegal GAA team and management held a very successful charity cycle this Sunday, afternoon to raise funds for ten-month old baby Olivia ‘Livie’ Mulhern.
Livie was recently diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and needs urgent surgery in the US, costing over $2,100,000.
The Donegal players left various parts of the county - from Ardara, Bundoran, Clonmany, Downings, Falcarragh, Gaoth Dobhair, Glencolmcille, Malin and Pettigo - and arrived at MacCumhaill Park at the same time.
They visited all 39 GAA clubs in the county en route to raise funds, receiving a great welcome at all venues.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) provides funding to help local authorities carry out improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.