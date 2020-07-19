Donegal GAA players Cycle for Livie a great success as they arrive at MacCumhaill Park

The Donegal GAA team and management held a very successful charity cycle this Sunday, afternoon to raise funds for ten-month old baby Olivia ‘Livie’ Mulhern.

Livie was recently diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and needs urgent surgery in the US, costing over $2,100,000.

The Donegal players left various parts of the county - from Ardara, Bundoran, Clonmany, Downings, Falcarragh, Gaoth Dobhair, Glencolmcille, Malin and Pettigo - and arrived at MacCumhaill Park at the same time.

They visited all 39 GAA clubs in the county en route to raise funds, receiving a great welcome at all venues.