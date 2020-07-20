Nazi sa Ghaeltacht - remarkable story about a Nazi in south-west Donegal

A new documentary is about to shed light on a remarkable story that could

potentially have had an effect on events here in Donegal during World War

Two.

It's the untold story of a Nazi professor; rumoured to have been a spy, the small

village of Teileann in the Donegal Gaeltacht and its location as part of an

apparent blueprint for a possible invasion of Ireland.

And while it might sound like a fictional tale of wartime intrigue, in a new

documentary, veteran BBC correspondent Kevin Magee uncovers the double

life of Irish language scholar Dr Ludwig Mühlhausen (below).

In Nazi sa Ghaeltacht, on Sunday next, July 26, on BBC Two Northern Ireland

at 10pm, Kevin investigates what Mühlhausen, a Nazi party member and

German linguist, was really doing in the Donegal Gaeltacht in 1937 in the run up

to the Second World War.

In the one-hour documentary, made for BBC Gaeilge by Macha Media, with

support from Northern Ireland Screen's Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Kevin

follows Mühlhausen's journey - ostensibly in the Gaeltacht to collect folklore

but secretly gathering information which would be exploited by the Third Reich.

Professor Mühlhausen perfected his knowledge of the Irish language in the tiny

Irish speaking hamlet of Teileann and used it to broadcast German propaganda

into Ireland during World War Two.

Presenter Kevin Magee at the Military Archives in Dublin

In a remarkable journey Kevin traces the professor's footsteps back to Berlin

and reveals the shocking truth about the German scholar who became the

Gaelic Lord Haw Haw and a decorated SS officer.

Kevin had heard stories of a Nazi spy who operated in Teileann in south-west

Donegal ever since he himself started visiting the area over 40 years ago. Like

Kevin, Mühlhausen had also gone there to perfect his Irish but the locals were

always suspicious of the German's real reasons for visiting.

Mühlhausen made no secret of the fact he was a committed Nazi and openly

expressed his despair at how the locals weren't enterprising, lacked German

efficiency and didn't exploit the land and sea around them as he thought they

should.

Kevin said: "I wanted to find out if the story of the Nazi in the Gaeltacht was

true, so I began investigating, talking to locals, asking questions and examining a

whole variety of sources. Piece by piece I was able to pull this remarkable story

together.

"When I began my journey, I had no idea I would discover just how committed

Mühlhausen was to the entire Nazi project. The plot reads like a World War Two

thriller, except this story is for real.

"One of the first things he did in Teileann after he'd found somewhere to stay

was hang a large picture of Hitler on his bedroom wall. He took photographs

everywhere he went and measured the depth of Teileann Bay by dropping lead

weights into the tide. Locals later speculated he was scouting the place out as a

potential landing site for Nazi U-boats."

A picture of Teileann which appeared in the Nazi invasion plan of Ireland

Two years after his visit, the same local people who had facilitated his stay in

Teileann, were amazed to hear him broadcasting Nazi propaganda in Irish from a

radio station in Berlin, urging the Irish to keep their neutrality and reminding

them of atrocities the English had carried out in Ireland.

In this hour-long documentary Kevin brings a previously untold piece of

Donegal history to life hearing from historians, local people in Teileann, and

military experts.

He begins his journey at the Slieve League cliffs in Donegal, travels to the

Military Archives in Dublin where he uncovers a secret file the Irish intelligence

service compiled on Mühlhausen during the war.

From there the trail takes him to Berlin where he uncovers previously unseen

documents that reveal the German's efforts to shape a Nazi plan for Ireland. The

deeper Kevin gets into the investigation, the more extraordinary and sinister the

story becomes.

Even at the end, with the Nazis defeated and Mühlhausen in a prisoner of war

camp, he made one last desperate plea for help.

Remember watch out for Nazi sa Ghaeltacht on Sunday, July 26 on BBC Two

Northern Ireland at 10pm.