Weather forecast for the coming week will see slightly higher temperatures in Donegal

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a lot of dry weather early in the week with sunny spells. Becoming rather cloudy and humid from midweek, with patchy drizzle at times, especially in the west and north.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mainly dry with good sunny spells. A few passing showers will develop during the afternoon and evening, mainly in Connacht, Ulster and south Munster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, coolest in the north, in light to moderate northwest or variable breezes.

Mostly dry with clear spells on Monday night with the chance of an isolated shower on the west coast. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees in light winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy in the west, with some patchy drizzle in the northwest later in the day. Dry elsewhere, with sunny spells in the south and east. Highs of 16 to 21 degrees, in a light southwest breeze.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for there to be a few bright spells in the east, but mostly cloudy overall. Patchy drizzle in the west and north edging a little further eastwards through the day. Mild, with highs of 17 to 22 degrees, in a light to moderate southwest breeze.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but dry in many areas. Some patchy light rain or drizzle at times, but amounts will be small. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees, mildest in the south and east, in a gentle westerly breeze.

On Friday, the weather will be rather cloudy again. Largely dry early in the day with rain moving in from the southwest later. Another mild, humid day with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.