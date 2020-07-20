Fell asleep behind the wheel while driving and having consumed 'a cocktail of drugs' 

A 24-year-old Ballyshannon man was told that it was a miracle that he had not seriously injured or killed someone after he fell asleep behind the wheel of a car, having consumed what was described at Ballyshannon court as a 'cocktail of drugs' which included two varieties of both cocaine and cannabis.

In total he was fined €500 and banned from driving for two years.

Conor Gilmartin Gallagher with an address of East Rock Ballyshannon was driving at Ballymagroarty on the N15 between Ballyshannon and Donegal Town on April 14 2019 when the incident occurred.

Judge Kevin Kilrane was told that the defendant had 'conked out behind the driving seat' while driving the 2012 registered vehicle, which also had a female passenger on board.

Inspector Denis Joyce said that he was very concerned about the situation and the circumstances behind the crash.

The court was also told that had the passenger in the car not been able to manoeuvre the wheel of the car, to the left of a car in front of them, the consequences could have been much worse. It also left the driver in front of the defendant's car in a state of profound shock.

Defending solicitor Rory O'Brien, entering a guilty plea on behalf of client at Ballyshannon District Court, agreed that the defendant had difficulty with drugs in the past but had been on the straight and narrow for seven months.

He said that his client admitted that it was the "worst decision of his life" and that things were going "relatively well" with his life at present.

He was very sorry for his actions and was prepared to undertake any instruction from the Judge including the regular sampling of his blood, to ensure that he was off drugs.

Judge Kilrane pointed out that with the "cocktail of drugs" that had been consumed by the defendant , all above the legal limit, he was "lucky to be here at all".

He also pointed out that had the defendant been charged under the older legislation, he would have faced up to four years off the road.

On the charge of drug driving at Ballymagroarty on April 14, 2019 he was fined €300 disqualified for driving for a year.

On the charge of dangerous driving on the same date he was further fined €200 and banned for driving for a period of two years.

The bans were to run concurrently, Judge Kilrane said.

For the possession of cannabis herb on 15 February 2019 at Lord Edward Street, Sligo he received the benefit of the probation Act as it was his first offence under the Misuse of Drugs act 1977.

A charge of having herbal cannabis in his possession at Ballyshannon Garda station on April 14, 2019 was struck out as was the possession of Xanax.

The defendant briefly addressed the court and said that what he had done was "a very immature act" to which the Judge replied that it had been lucky that the defendant had been stopped in his tracks and that he had been lucky that a fatality had not occurred.

